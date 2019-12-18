ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the murder of Barrister Fahad Malik due to strike of the lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the murder of Barrister Fahad Malik due to strike of the lawyers.

The ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the prosecution pointed out that lawyers were not appearing before the courts due to strike and urged for adjournment.

The ATC judge accepted the request and adjourned the hearing.

During the previous hearing, the ATC had ordered to record the accused statement against the questionnaire provided to accused Raja Arshad about the allegations leveled against him during the proceedings.

The final statement of the accused under Section 342 CrPC will now be recorded in the next hearing.

The hearing of the case will be resumed on December 20.