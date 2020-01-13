UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Barrister Fahad Murder Case Hearing Till January 15

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday has adjourned the hearing till January 15 of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday has adjourned the hearing till January 15 of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik.

The court has ordered the accused for submission of reply the questionnaire provided to them.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawab Abbas Hassan whereas accused Raja Arshad, Noman Yaqub and Raja Hashim were produced before the court.

The main accused Raja Arshad submitted the reply to the questionnaire provided to him under Section 342 CrPC about the allegations leveled against him.

Two co accused Raja Hashim and Nauman Yuqub lawyers were not present in the court due to which their reply could not be submitted.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 15 and ordered remaining accused to submit reply prior to next hearing.

