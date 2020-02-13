ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing till February 18

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing without any proceedings till February 18 of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik.

The ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand resumed the hearing due to leave of the ATC-I judge.

All the accused Raja Arshad, Noman Yaqub and Raja Hashim were produced before the court.

In the previous hearing the court has ordered the accused for submission of reply to the questionnaire provided to them.

The main accused Raja Arshad had submitted the reply under Section 342 CrPC about the allegations leveled against him.

Two co accused Raja Hashim and Nauman Yuqub had yet not provided defense evidence documents.

The court adjourned the hearing till February 18 and ordered remaining accused to submit reply prior to next hearing.