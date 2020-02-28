ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing till March 9

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday adjourned the hearing till March 9 of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday adjourned the hearing till March 9 of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the counsel for accused Raja Arshad Mehmood completed arguments at the defense documents submitted in the previous hearing against the allegations leveled against them in the questionnaire provided to them.

The prosecution also completed the arguments at the accused Arshad Mehmood plea.

All the accused Raja Arshad, Noman Yaqub and Raja Hashim were produced before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 9 and ordered the prosecution to conclude the evidence process as soon as possible.