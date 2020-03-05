ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik till March 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik till March 9.

The hearing was adjourned due to the leave of the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

In the previous hearing the counsel for accused Raja Arshad Mehmood had completed arguments at the defense documents submitted against the allegations leveled against accused in questionnaire provided to them.

The prosecution had also completed the arguments at the accused Arshad Mehmood plea.

All the accused Raja Arshad, Noman Yaqub and Raja Hashim were produced before the court.

The court was later adjourned till March 9.