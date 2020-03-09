UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Barrister Fahad Murder Case Hearing Till March 11

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:24 PM

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing till March 11

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till March 11 of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik at prosecution request

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till March 11 of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik at prosecution request.

The hearing was resumed by ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the counsel for accused Raja Arshad Mehmood pleaded for making defense documents part of the case record.

He had already completed arguments at the documents, submitted in the previous hearing against the allegations leveled against them in the questionnaire, provided to them.

The prosecution pleaded that they will also furnish arguments at the defense documents and requested for adjournment till the next date of hearing.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till March 11 and ordering prosecutionfor completing arguments in the next date of hearing.

All the accused Raja Arshad, Noman Yaqub and Raja Hashim were produced before the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Arshad Mehmood March Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

5 Emirati women employees of ENOC Group complete l ..

11 minutes ago

US-CG for concrete steps to boost economic ties

3 minutes ago

No more hike in power, gas tariffs; prices to come ..

2 minutes ago

Two Hurt in Kabul as Rockets Hit Rival Inauguratio ..

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to promote sports activities across ..

2 minutes ago

RCB hygiene check; 18 notices issued to food outle ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.