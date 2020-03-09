ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing till March 11

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till March 11 of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik at prosecution request

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till March 11 of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik at prosecution request.

The hearing was resumed by ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the counsel for accused Raja Arshad Mehmood pleaded for making defense documents part of the case record.

He had already completed arguments at the documents, submitted in the previous hearing against the allegations leveled against them in the questionnaire, provided to them.

The prosecution pleaded that they will also furnish arguments at the defense documents and requested for adjournment till the next date of hearing.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till March 11 and ordering prosecutionfor completing arguments in the next date of hearing.

All the accused Raja Arshad, Noman Yaqub and Raja Hashim were produced before the court.