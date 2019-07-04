ATC adjourns blasphemous content sharing case hearing

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday resumed the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites whereas the associate of defense counsel sought adjournment due to unavailability of senior counsel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday resumed the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites whereas the associate of defense counsel sought adjournment due to unavailability of senior counsel. During the previous hearing, a questionnaire was provided to an accused Nasir Ahmed about the allegations leveled against him against which he was suppose to record his final statement.

The accused was allegedly involved in sharing and posting blasphemous content on social media sites against which the case was being tried in an ATC in Islamabad.

The prosecution had already pleaded its case whereas witnesses had also been testified.

More than twenty two witnesses were testified in the case and most probably, the case will be concluded after the final statement by the accused in the next date of hearing. The case is in the court as the FIA had registered an FIR No 07/2017 under sections 295-A, 295-B, 295-C, 298, 298-A, 298-B, 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with, Sec 11 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, (PECA), 2016, and Sections 6(f), 7(h), 8 & 9 of the Anti-Terrorism Act,1997 against the accused and others for sharing blasphemous content over social media.