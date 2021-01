ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a case against uploading of blasphemous material on social media till January 8.

The court was to announce the judgment against the accused this day but it was postponed due to the leave of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas.

The court fixed new date to announce the decision.