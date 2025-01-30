Open Menu

ATC Adjourns Container Torching Case Against PTI Leaders Until Feb 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the container torching case against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers until February 10

The court also summoned all the accused for indictment on the next hearing date. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry were produced. PTI leader Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan and other accused on bail also appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel requested an adjournment of the indictment proceedings.

Accepting the plea, the court postponed the hearing until February 10 and directed all accused to appear for indictment.

The Naseerabad police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers over the torching of a container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 riots. Several PTI leaders, including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Wasiq Qayyum, and Zubair Niazi, have already been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

