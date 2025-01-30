ATC Adjourns Container Torching Case Against PTI Leaders Until Feb 10
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the container torching case against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers until February 10
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the container torching case against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers until February 10.
The court also summoned all the accused for indictment on the next hearing date. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry were produced. PTI leader Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan and other accused on bail also appeared before the court and marked their attendance.
During the proceedings, the defence counsel requested an adjournment of the indictment proceedings.
Accepting the plea, the court postponed the hearing until February 10 and directed all accused to appear for indictment.
The Naseerabad police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers over the torching of a container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 riots. Several PTI leaders, including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Wasiq Qayyum, and Zubair Niazi, have already been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.
Recent Stories
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded
Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary
Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..
Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded3 minutes ago
-
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary3 minutes ago
-
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman6 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year6 minutes ago
-
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, LLB Exams6 minutes ago
-
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi22 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 36 minutes ago
-
SP Dolphin directs officers to enhance patrolling, uphold integrity6 minutes ago
-
ITP launches flower, candy campaign to promote traffic awareness6 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Austrian Federal Council President discuss strengthening bilateral ties6 minutes ago
-
SU announces commencement of physical classes from February 36 minutes ago