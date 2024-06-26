ATC Adjourns Defence Car Accident Trial Till July 5
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 09:30 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the trial proceedings against underage driver Afnan and others involved in a car accident that resulted in the tragic death of six family members in Defence, until July 5
ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the trial proceedings, during which accused Afnan was produced after being brought from jail. Shafqat Awan, father of Afnan, also appeared and marked his attendance.
During the proceedings, the court hinted at indicting the accused Afnan and his father on the next date of hearing, observing that the copies of challan had already been distributed to them. The court further observed that there was no need to summon the friends of accused Afnan as they had been placed in box 2 of the challan.
Complainant's counsel, Advocate Burhan Moazzam, also submitted his power of attorney and sought time for preparation.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until July 5.
The prosecution had filed a challan against five accused, including the main accused Afnan. As per the challan, Afnan and his companions, Ali Abdullah, Muhammad Saad, and Muhammad Ibrahim, molested the women of the victim's family before causing the collision that resulted in the fatalities. Afnan's companions had been implicated in the case for this reason. Furthermore, Shafqat Awan, father of Afnan, was accused of allowing his underage son to drive without a license.
Defence C police had registered a case against Afnan which revolves around charges of recklessly crashing his high-speed car into another vehicle, resulting in the tragic loss of six lives in DHA Phase 7.
