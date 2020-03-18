ATC adjourns Fahad Malik murder case hearing till April 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik till April 9 at prosecution request.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the proxy counsel for defense pleaded the court for adjournment pleading that senior counsel was unable to attend the court proceedings due to illness.

The defense counsel submitted some documentary evidence in the court and pleaded for making such documents as part of the case record.

The prosecution pleaded that they will also furnish arguments at the defense documents and requested for adjournment till the next date of hearing.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing , ordering the prosecution for completing arguments in the next date of hearing.