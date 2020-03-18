UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Fahad Malik Murder Case Hearing Till April 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

ATC adjourns Fahad Malik murder case hearing till April 9

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik till April 9 at prosecution request

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik till April 9 at prosecution request.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the proxy counsel for defense pleaded the court for adjournment pleading that senior counsel was unable to attend the court proceedings due to illness.

The defense counsel submitted some documentary evidence in the court and pleaded for making such documents as part of the case record.

The prosecution pleaded that they will also furnish arguments at the defense documents and requested for adjournment till the next date of hearing.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing , ordering the prosecution for completing arguments in the next date of hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder April Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Trivial reduction in interest rates labelled as a ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Economy issues 2,523 new licences in March

22 minutes ago

103-year-old Iran woman survives coronavirus: repo ..

8 minutes ago

Fumigation spray carried out in courts

8 minutes ago

Meeting held to review arrangements for tackling ..

8 minutes ago

Burkina Faso reports first virus death in sub-Saha ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.