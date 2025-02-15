Open Menu

ATC Adjourns GHQ Attack Case Hearing Till Feb 22.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ATC adjourns GHQ attack case hearing till Feb 22.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Special Anti-Terrorism Court of Rawalpindi has adjourned the hearing till February 26 after recording the statements of 8 more witnesses in the GHQ attack case against former PTI chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other accused, including Fawad Chaudhry, Raja Basharat, Sheikh Rashid and Shehryar Afridi, also appeared before the court. A total of 25 witnesses have been recorded in the case so far.

The former chairman was presented in the courtroom for the 9th hearing for the regular trial of the case on Saturday.

During the hearing of the ATC held in Adyala Jail, the prosecutor, Syed Zaheer Shah, recorded the statements of 8 witnesses in the case. Police submitted the details of the warrant raids and advertisements of the absconding accused Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Raja Basharat and Zulfi Bukhari to the court as evidence.

Sub-Inspectors Babar Sajjad, Rajab Ali, Ahmed Nawaz, ASIs Aqeel Ahmed, Adnan Ahsan, Shamrez Mehboob, Constable Talib Hussain and Lady Constable Samra Ashfaq recorded their testimonial statements. The female police officer presented the mobile phones recovered from the accused, Nadia Hussain and Fatima Ahsan, to the court, while the prosecution presented the mobile phones, sticks and other equipment.

The court adjourned the hearing till February 26 for further proceedings. The recording of the testimonies of a total of 25 witnesses in the case has been completed.

Recent Stories

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

40 minutes ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

41 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

2 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

2 hours ago
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

3 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

3 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

3 hours ago
 GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged ..

GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan