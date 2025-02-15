ATC adjourns GHQ attack case hearing till Feb 22.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Special Anti-Terrorism Court of Rawalpindi has adjourned the hearing till February 26 after recording the statements of 8 more witnesses in the GHQ attack case against former PTI chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other accused, including Fawad Chaudhry, Raja Basharat, Sheikh Rashid and Shehryar Afridi, also appeared before the court. A total of 25 witnesses have been recorded in the case so far.

The former chairman was presented in the courtroom for the 9th hearing for the regular trial of the case on Saturday.

During the hearing of the ATC held in Adyala Jail, the prosecutor, Syed Zaheer Shah, recorded the statements of 8 witnesses in the case. Police submitted the details of the warrant raids and advertisements of the absconding accused Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Raja Basharat and Zulfi Bukhari to the court as evidence.

Sub-Inspectors Babar Sajjad, Rajab Ali, Ahmed Nawaz, ASIs Aqeel Ahmed, Adnan Ahsan, Shamrez Mehboob, Constable Talib Hussain and Lady Constable Samra Ashfaq recorded their testimonial statements. The female police officer presented the mobile phones recovered from the accused, Nadia Hussain and Fatima Ahsan, to the court, while the prosecution presented the mobile phones, sticks and other equipment.

The court adjourned the hearing till February 26 for further proceedings. The recording of the testimonies of a total of 25 witnesses in the case has been completed.