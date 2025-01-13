ATC adjourns GHQ attack case till Jan 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned hearing on GHQ attack case against PTI founder and other accused, and also summoned five prosecution witnesses for testimony.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah was to hear the case but hearing was postponed due to security arrangements in Adiala Jail in line of the judgment in 190 million Pounds reference.

The court adjourned the case till January 15.