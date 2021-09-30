ATC adjourns Gogi Butt case hearing till Oct 7

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned till October 7 the hearing of a case against Khwaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and others for police assault and sheltering of criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned till October 7 the hearing of a case against Khwaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and others for police assault and sheltering of criminals.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Butter heard the case and ordered for provision of copies of challan to the accused.

During the hearing, Gogi Butt's lawyer submitted an application for exemption from personal appearance for Thursday due to his illness, while the other accused were present in the court.

The court accepted Gogi Butt's plea and summoned all the accused for the next hearing.

The police have already completed investigation and presented the challan before the court.

In the challan, 13 accused including Gogi Butt had been declared guilty.