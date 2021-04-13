ATC adjourns hearing against Altaf Hussain till May 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till May 4, in mega money laundering and anti state activities cases against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan adjourned the hearing without further proceedings due to the absence of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s prosecutor and defence lawyer. The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to a co-accused Ahmed Ali and adjourned the case.