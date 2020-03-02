UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:29 PM

ATC adjourns hearing in bail plea of Mian Tariq in video scandal

:An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of a bail plea, filed by main accused in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal on the defense request.

The defense was supposed to furnish arguments on the plea during the hearing

ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the proxy counsel for defense pleaded that the senior counsel was unable to attend proceedings due to his engagements at superior courts and requested for adjournment which the court accepted and adjourned the hearing.

Mian Tariq Mehmood is in Adiala jail on judicial remand till March 6.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had submitted challan of the accused before the court during the previous hearing whereas the trial of such case will be initiatedfrom March 9.

Later the court issued notices to parties for March 4 and adjourned the hearing.

