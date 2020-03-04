ATC adjourns hearing in bail plea of Mian Tariq in video scandal till March 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a bail plea, filed by main accused in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal on the defense request.

The defense was supposed to furnish arguments on the plea during the hearing.

ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the proxy counsel for defense pleaded that the senior counsel was unable to attend proceedings due to his engagements at superior courts and requested for adjournment which the court accepted and adjourned the hearing.

Mian Tariq Mehmood is in Adiala jail on judicial remand till March 6.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had submitted challan of the accused before the court during the previous hearing whereas the trial of such case will be initiated from March 9.

Later the court issued notices to parties for March 6 and adjourned the hearing.