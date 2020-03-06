ATC adjourns hearing in bail plea of Mian Tariq in video scandal till March 10

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned the hearing of a bail plea, filed by main accused Mian Tariq in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal on prosecution request

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned the hearing of a bail plea, filed by main accused Mian Tariq in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal on prosecution request.

The hearing was resumed by ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas it was revealed before the court that FIA prosecutor was not present in the court against which the prosecution requested for adjournment.

Mian Tariq Mehmood is in Adiala jail on judicial remand till March 10.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had already submitted challan of the accused before the courtwhereas the trial of such case will be initiated from March 10.

Later the court issued notices to parties for March 10 and adjourned the hearing.