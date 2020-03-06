UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Hearing In Bail Plea Of Mian Tariq In Video Scandal Till March 10

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:24 PM

ATC adjourns hearing in bail plea of Mian Tariq in video scandal till March 10

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned the hearing of a bail plea, filed by main accused Mian Tariq in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal on prosecution request

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned the hearing of a bail plea, filed by main accused Mian Tariq in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal on prosecution request.

The hearing was resumed by ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas it was revealed before the court that FIA prosecutor was not present in the court against which the prosecution requested for adjournment.

Mian Tariq Mehmood is in Adiala jail on judicial remand till March 10.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had already submitted challan of the accused before the courtwhereas the trial of such case will be initiated from March 10.

Later the court issued notices to parties for March 10 and adjourned the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Scandal Jail Federal Investigation Agency March From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Ahsan Raza to umpire in ICC Women’s T20 World Cu ..

37 seconds ago

PCB to honour Kiran Khan and Sarah Mahboob on Inte ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders to issue salarie ..

44 seconds ago

Academia industry linkage must for fast economic g ..

47 seconds ago

DIG West visits site of collapsed building in kara ..

2 minutes ago

DPO orders closure of crushing plants near Jerma b ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.