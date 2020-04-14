ATC adjourns hearing in bail plea of suspect in judge controversial video leak case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned hearing in bail plea of a suspect Faisal Shaheen who allegedly made the controversial video of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik by using a mobile phone.

The hearing was adjourned by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings as no lawyer had appeared before the court. The court will resume the hearing on April 23.