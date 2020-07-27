ATC adjourns hearing in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case till August 27

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned hearing of the murder case of Barrister Fahad Malik till August 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned hearing of the murder case of Barrister Fahad Malik till August 27.

The case was taken up by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

The prosecution will furnish arguments at the defense counsel's documents submitted on behalf of accused Raja Arshad Mehmood for making them part of the record.

The defense had already completed arguments at the allegations leveled against his clients in the questionnaire, provided to them.