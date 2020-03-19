ATC adjourns hearing in Imran Farooq murder case till March 25

An Anti Terrorism Court ( ATC) here Thursday adjourned the hearing without any further proceedings due to non production of accused from jail in a case pertaing to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq till March 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court ( ATC) here Thursday adjourned the hearing without any further proceedings due to non production of accused from jail in a case pertaing to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq till March 25.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas the prosecution revealed that accused could not be presented before the court as the prisoners were being kept in jail due to corona virus threat and requested for adjournment.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till March 25.

The court had already recorded the statement under section 342 Cr.PC of all three accused including Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali and had directed to furnish arguments at the statement.

Three accused including Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali had also filed bail applications till the decision of the case.