UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Hearing In Imran Farooq Murder Case Till March 25

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:13 PM

ATC adjourns hearing in Imran Farooq murder case till March 25

An Anti Terrorism Court ( ATC) here Thursday adjourned the hearing without any further proceedings due to non production of accused from jail in a case pertaing to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq till March 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court ( ATC) here Thursday adjourned the hearing without any further proceedings due to non production of accused from jail in a case pertaing to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq till March 25.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas the prosecution revealed that accused could not be presented before the court as the prisoners were being kept in jail due to corona virus threat and requested for adjournment.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till March 25.

The court had already recorded the statement under section 342 Cr.PC of all three accused including Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali and had directed to furnish arguments at the statement.

Three accused including Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali had also filed bail applications till the decision of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder MQM Jail Imran Farooq March All From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

4 minutes ago

TECNO rumored to sign Mehwish Hayat as Brand Ambas ..

8 minutes ago

Universities to support govt initiatives for preve ..

9 minutes ago

Public gathering strictly banned: SSP Sukkur

6 minutes ago

Daily review meeting about coronavirus being held: ..

6 minutes ago

Premier League to discuss plans to complete season ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.