ATC adjourns hearing in Imran Farooq murder case till May 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till May 4, in a case pertaining to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand without any further proceedings.

It is worth mentioning here that evidence procedure had already been completed in the case and a verdict will be announced after the final statement of the accused.

Three accused including Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali had already filed bail applications till the decision of the case whereas the court had issued notices to the parties over the matter.