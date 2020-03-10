ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal case till March 24

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor revealed before the court that complete challan of the case has been submitted in the court in which Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt are nominated accused.

The court adjourned the hearing in the matter till March 24 and directed the prosecution and defense for initiating arguments in the next date.

It is worth mentioning that three accused Nasir janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by a court in the matter.

The FIA filed a fresh plea in ATC seeking permission from the court to arrest all such three accused again for investigation.

The court issued notices to parties in the matter for March 16.