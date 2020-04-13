UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Hearing In Judge Video Leak Scandal Case Till April 28

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal case till April 28

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday adjourned the hearing in a plea, filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking arrest warrants of three alleged suspects in Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday adjourned the hearing in a plea, filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking arrest warrants of three alleged suspects in Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings.

It is worth mentioning here that three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by a court in the matter.

The FIA had filed a fresh plea in the ATC seeking permission from the court to arrest all the accused again for the investigation.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 28.

