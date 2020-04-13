ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal case till April 28

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday adjourned the hearing in a plea, filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking arrest warrants of three alleged suspects in Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings.

It is worth mentioning here that three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by a court in the matter.

The FIA had filed a fresh plea in the ATC seeking permission from the court to arrest all the accused again for the investigation.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 28.