ATC Adjourns Hearing In Judge Video Leak Scandal Till May 4

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:10 PM

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal till May 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing in a plea filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking arrest warrants of three alleged suspects in Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal.

The ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan adjourned the hearing till May 4.

The FIA prosecutor completed arguments at the plea whereas the defence counsel sought adjournment for response to such arguments till next date.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing.

It is worth mentioning here that three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by a court in the case.

The FIA had filed a fresh plea in ATC seeking permission from the court to arrest all such accused again for investigation. The court adjourned the hearing till May 4.

