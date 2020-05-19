UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Hearing In Judge Video Leak Scandal Case Till June 1

Tue 19th May 2020

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal case till June 1

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of judge Arshad Malik till June 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of judge Arshad Malik till June 1.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case.

An accused Hamza Butt appeared before the court and submitted a plea under section 23 ATA for removing terrorism clauses from the case. The court after issuing notices to the parties, adjourned the case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as accused in the challan produced before the court.

