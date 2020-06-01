UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Hearing In Judge Video Leak Scandal Case Till June 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:53 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till June 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till June 11.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings.

An alleged accused Hamza appeared before the court today.

He had already filed a plea under section 23 ATA for removing terrorism clauses from the case in which he court again issued notices to the parties. Later the court adjourned the hearing till June 11.

It is worth mentioning that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the challan produced before the court.

