ATC adjourns hearing in judge videoleak case till April 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to video leak of AC judge Arshad Malik till March April 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to video leak of AC judge Arshad Malik till March April 13.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The court was informed that accused could not be produced before the court due to Corona outbreak and the prosecution requested for adjournment in the case.

To this, the court accepted and adjourned the hearing till April 13.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the Challan produced before the court.

It is worth mentioning that three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by the court in the matter.

The FIA had also filed a fresh plea in ATC seeking permission from the courtto arrest all such accused again for investigation.

The court adjourned the hearing in such plea of FIA till April 6.