ATC adjourns hearing in Mumbai hotel attack case till April 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till April 29.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings.

The prosecution pleaded for adjournment which the court accepted and adjourned the hearing.

It may be mentioned here that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court in the case so far. The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case, was also adjourned.