ATC Adjourns Hearing In Mumbai Hotel Attack Case Till June 6

Wed 13th May 2020

ATC adjourns hearing in Mumbai hotel attack case till June 6

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till June 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till June 6.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings.

The prosecution pleaded for adjournment which the court accepted and adjourned the hearing.

It may be mentioned that over 96 witnesses had so far been testified by the court in the case.

More witnesses have been summoned but were unable to appear before court due to coronavirus outbreak.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 6, and also issued summons to witnesses for the day.

