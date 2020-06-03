ATC adjourns hearing in Mumbai hotel attack case till June 17

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till June 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till June 17.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas prosecution's witness summoned for the day was unable to attend the proceedings.

The officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted application before the court that such witness was in Iran and unable to testify as no flights were operational as well borders were also closed.

The application requested the court for adjournment. The court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing till June 17. The court also summoned again such witness for the day. It may be mentioned that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court in the case so far in the case.