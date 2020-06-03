UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Hearing In Mumbai Hotel Attack Case Till June 17

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:51 PM

ATC adjourns hearing in Mumbai hotel attack case till June 17

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till June 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till June 17.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas prosecution's witness summoned for the day was unable to attend the proceedings.

The officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted application before the court that such witness was in Iran and unable to testify as no flights were operational as well borders were also closed.

The application requested the court for adjournment. The court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing till June 17. The court also summoned again such witness for the day. It may be mentioned that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court in the case so far in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Mumbai Iran Hotel May June From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Uganda to evacuate over 2,400 nationals abroad ami ..

1 minute ago

Russian firm, French far-right party settle unpaid ..

1 minute ago

International Online Seminar on COVID-19 on June 0 ..

1 minute ago

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator ..

1 minute ago

CEO Health appeals to take precautionary measures ..

1 minute ago

District Police Chief, 3 Officers Killed in Blast ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.