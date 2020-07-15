ATC adjourns hearing in Mumbai hotel attack case till July 17

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till July 17 in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel.

The hearing in such case was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas prosecution filed a fresh plea seeking three months time for production of foreign witnesses in the matter.

The court accepted the plea and fixed the hearing for Friday for arguments at such plea.

It is worth mentioning here that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court so far in the case. The hearing will now be resumed on Friday.