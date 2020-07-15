UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Hearing In Mumbai Hotel Attack Case Till July 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

ATC adjourns hearing in Mumbai hotel attack case till July 17

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till July 17 in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till July 17 in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel.

The hearing in such case was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas prosecution filed a fresh plea seeking three months time for production of foreign witnesses in the matter.

The court accepted the plea and fixed the hearing for Friday for arguments at such plea.

It is worth mentioning here that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court so far in the case. The hearing will now be resumed on Friday.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Mumbai Islamabad Hotel July Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds fourth meeting i ..

6 minutes ago

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

18 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

48 minutes ago

â€˜Julpharâ€™ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

51 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.