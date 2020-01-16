ATC adjourns hearing in PTV, Parliament attack case till February 13

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday ordered the prosecution for producing all the record of the nominated accused in the Parliament, PTV attack case till February 13

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on Pakistan Television and the Parliament House during 2014 sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek against the alleged rigging in election.

The defence counsel furnished arguments over the acquittal pleas of PAT workers.

He said that FIRs were registered under terrorism clauses against the un-armed common people as non of them were armed or having any weapon.

He pleaded that peaceful demonstrators were even unaware of the PTV building and allegations of stopping broadcasting were baseless, adding that protesters did not came there for attack.

The counsel clarified that protesters including women and children hid themselves from police shelling by entering the Parliament House lawns and were not aimed at attacking on such institution.

The court questioned why the protesters did not left the Parliament House lawn for three days which the counsel responded that fear of police arrest was the reason behind that.

The court ordered the prosecution for producing all the record of the accused and allegations levelled against them before the court prior to next date of hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing till February 13.