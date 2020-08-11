ATC adjourns hearing in Rawal Lake poison mixing case till August 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :An anti terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of third and last case being tried against three accused for mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes till August 28.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case. Accused Jahangir Abbasi and two others had been acquitted in two cases of same nature by the same court.

During the course of proceedings, the prosecution pleaded the court that witnesses summoned for the day were unable to attend court proceedings due to certain reasons and pleaded for adjournment.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till August 28 and also summoned the witnesses again for the day.

It is worth mentioning that secretariat police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and two others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake in which the accused had been acquitted by by the same court.

Such case was being tried in one of two other FIRs registered on behalf of fisheries department under the terrorism clauses. The accused had also been acquitted by the court in one of these two FIRs.