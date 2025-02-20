ATC Adjourns Hearing Of 9 May Case
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 10:55 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Special Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi has adjourned the hearing of 11 separate cases related to the May 9 violent protests, arson and attacks on police officers and personnel, until February 27. The police have presented the challans in these cases in the court.
According to the details, all the accused, including Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Colonel (retd) Shabbir Awan, were present at the hearing on Thursday, where the court staff summoned the accused while the police presented the challans in the court.
After May 09 tragedy, the Rawalpindi Police had formally arrested the former chairman in these cases on January 8. It should be noted that in the jail trial of the GHQ attack case registered at the RA Bazar police station, 118 accused, including former PTI chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, are being examined after the indictment of the accused.
