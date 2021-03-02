ATC adjourns hearing of arrested lawyers till March 4

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of the case against the lawyers arrested in the Islamabad High Court attack case without any proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of the case against the lawyers arrested in the Islamabad High Court attack case without any proceedings.

The accused were produced before the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan under tight security.

During the hearing on the post arrest bail application of Secretary Bar Liaqat Kamboh and others and application of bail before arrest of Mudassar Rizwan Advocate, the accused were produced before the court.

The court while adjourning the case said, let the decision of the Advocate Naveed Malik come from High Court then they will take a decision. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 4.