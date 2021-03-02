UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Adjourns Hearing Of Arrested Lawyers Till March 4

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:42 PM

ATC adjourns hearing of arrested lawyers till March 4

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of the case against the lawyers arrested in the Islamabad High Court attack case without any proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of the case against the lawyers arrested in the Islamabad High Court attack case without any proceedings.

The accused were produced before the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan under tight security.

During the hearing on the post arrest bail application of Secretary Bar Liaqat Kamboh and others and application of bail before arrest of Mudassar Rizwan Advocate, the accused were produced before the court.

The court while adjourning the case said, let the decision of the Advocate Naveed Malik come from High Court then they will take a decision. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 4.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Islamabad Lawyers March Islamabad High Court Post From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Petroleum group imports reduced by 20.90%

3 minutes ago

Man held with 100 kites in sargodha

10 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif get permission to cas ..

27 minutes ago

Russia's Single-Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases Fal ..

10 minutes ago

Intra-Afghan Talks 'Waste of Time' Unless Taliban ..

10 minutes ago

Afghan Gov't Expected US-Taliban Peace Deal to Fai ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.