ATC Adjourns Hearing Of Five Suspects' Acquittal Pleas Till 24th

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 07:53 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of acquittal applications filed by five suspects, including police officers, till June 24 in 2014 Model Town incident

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the acquittal applications filed by former inspector general of police Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera, former deputy inspector general police Rana Abdul Jabbar, former Model Town SP Tariq Aziz, former TMO Ali Abbas and DSP Mian Shafqat Ali.

During the brief proceedings, a counsel for Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) submitted that his client had filed an application before the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the transfer of the case to another court. He submitted that the LHC chief justice would hear the plea.

The court, in the light of statement by PAT's counsel. adjourned further hearing till June 24.

On last hearing , June 18, the court had given last opportunity to PAT's counsel for concluding his arguments on acquittal applications. The counsel for the accused had already completed their arguments on the acquittal applications.

The applicants had submitted that the court had already acquitted Capt (retd) Usman, former deputy commissioner Lahore, in the case. They submitted that they did not have any role in the matter whereas no evidence had been presented against them. They asked the court to acquit them of the charges as there was no possibility of their conviction in the trial.

