ATC adjourns hearing of Gogi Butt case till Oct 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :An anti terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till October 15 of the case against Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and others in police assault and sheltering criminals case.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Butter heard the case and summoned all the accused including Gogi Butt in the next hearing for indictment.

Gogi Butt and others were appeared before court and got their attendance marked and all the accused were provided copies of the challan of case on the order of the court.

It was pertinent to mention here, the police had completed the investigation and already presented the challan before court. In the challan, 13 accused including Gogi Butt had been found guilty. Mustafa town police station had registered a case against the accused.