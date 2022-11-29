UrduPoint.com

ATC Adjourns Hearing Of Johar Town Blast Case Till Dec 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 08:50 PM

ATC adjourns hearing of Johar Town blast case till Dec 6

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Johar Town blast case till December 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Johar Town blast case till December 6.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused were not produced due to security reasons and they joined proceedings through Video Link.

The court recorded statements of six witnesses, officials of Bomb Disposal Squad, Federal Investigation Agency and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), during the proceedings.

The court directed the prosecution to present more witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter till Dec 6.

The CTD had filed the challan (charge sheet) against three accused.

The CTD declared the accused - alleged mastermind Samiul Haq and facilitators Aziz Akbar and Naveed Akhtar, guilty in the challan. The police had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them.

The ATC had already handed down death sentences to four accused in the matter, besides awarding five years imprisonment to a female accused.

On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable. The CTD had registered the case under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Police Federal Investigation Agency June December Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Biden to Discuss Legislative Priorities of Year-En ..

Biden to Discuss Legislative Priorities of Year-End With Congressional Leaders o ..

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Seeks Research Services for Employing Let ..

Pentagon Seeks Research Services for Employing Lethal Capabilities of Drones - N ..

1 minute ago
 Turkey Holds Discussions With Sweden, Finland on N ..

Turkey Holds Discussions With Sweden, Finland on NATO Membership Progress

1 minute ago
 Unidentified thieves steal car from DSP Office

Unidentified thieves steal car from DSP Office

1 minute ago
 Pervaiz Elahi condoles death of industrialist SM M ..

Pervaiz Elahi condoles death of industrialist SM Muneer

4 minutes ago
 Symposium on political, governance issues tomorrow ..

Symposium on political, governance issues tomorrow

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.