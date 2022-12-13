UrduPoint.com

ATC Adjourns Hearing Of Johar Town Blast Case Till Dec 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 08:54 PM

ATC adjourns hearing of Johar Town blast case till Dec 20

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Johar Town blast case till December 20.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Johar Town blast case till December 20.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused were not produced due to security reasons and they joined proceedings through Video Link.

During the proceedings, the court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses who were also cross examined by the defence counsel. The court directed the prosecution to present more witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter till Dec 20.

The CTD had filed the challan (charge sheet) against three accused.

The CTD declared the accused - alleged mastermind Samiul Haq and facilitators Aziz Akbar and Naveed Akhtar, guilty in the challan. The CTD had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them.

The ATC had already handed down death sentences to four accused in the matter, besides awarding five years imprisonment to a female accused.

On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable. The CTD had registered the case under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Police June December Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Late Rahimullah Yousafzai honoured with life time ..

Late Rahimullah Yousafzai honoured with life time achievement award

3 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects 23 meters over compressors usage ..

SNGPL disconnects 23 meters over compressors usage

3 minutes ago
 FC organizes All Balochistan Lt. Gen Sarfraz (Shah ..

FC organizes All Balochistan Lt. Gen Sarfraz (Shaheed) Football Tournament in Lo ..

3 minutes ago
 Societal behaviour change imperative to eliminate ..

Societal behaviour change imperative to eliminate surging threat of breast cance ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Sees Last Week's Consultations in Istanbul ..

Russia Sees Last Week's Consultations in Istanbul as Useful But Difficult - Russ ..

3 minutes ago
 Sanjrani visits Pir Sabir Shah to express grief ov ..

Sanjrani visits Pir Sabir Shah to express grief over demise of his sister-in-law ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.