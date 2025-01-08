ATC adjourns hearing of Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case till Jan 21

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 08:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case until January 21.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, during which the police produced 12 accused - Amna Arooj, Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Malik, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, Mamnoon Haider, and others.

During the proceedings, the complainant, Khalilur Rehman Qamar, and his friend Abdul Hafeez appeared as witnesses, alongside two police officers.

However, six co-accused have yet to hire legal counsel, causing a delay in the recording of witness statements.

The court directed all witnesses to appear at the next hearing on January 21 and adjourned the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had indicted the accused at the last hearing and summoned witnesses for the recording of their statements.

The prosecution had filed the challan (charge sheet) against the accused, declaring them guilty.

The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July 2023, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police. The Sundar Police registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused, including Amna Arooj, based on a complaint filed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

