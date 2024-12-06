ATC Adjourns Hearing Of May-9 Cases Till Dec 13
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 10:08 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of five cases, including the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town during the May 9 riots, until December 13.
The court indicated that it would indict the accused, including several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, on the next hearing date.
During Friday's proceedings, the court distributed copies of challan among the PTI workers and leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, who were brought from jail.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings in cases involving incidents of torching the PML-N office, containers, and police vehicles during the May 9 violence.
