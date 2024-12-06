Open Menu

ATC Adjourns Hearing Of May-9 Cases Till Dec 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 10:08 PM

ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of five cases, including the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town during the May 9 riots, until December 13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of five cases, including the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town during the May 9 riots, until December 13.

The court indicated that it would indict the accused, including several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, on the next hearing date.

During Friday's proceedings, the court distributed copies of challan among the PTI workers and leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, who were brought from jail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings in cases involving incidents of torching the PML-N office, containers, and police vehicles during the May 9 violence.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Jail Vehicles May December From Anti Terrorism Court Court Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

NBA to return to China after six years with pre-se ..

NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports

2 minutes ago
 Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 China's opening-up injects momentum into world eco ..

China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert

8 minutes ago
 Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid p ..

Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi

1 minute ago
 UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday ..

UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper

1 minute ago
 NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt

NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt

8 minutes ago
EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade ..

EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal

2 hours ago
 Jam Kamal vows to boost trade in Balochistan

Jam Kamal vows to boost trade in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues

Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues

2 hours ago
 Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking man ..

Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking management system at F-7 Markaz

2 hours ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs 1000 per tola

Gold prices decline by Rs 1000 per tola

2 hours ago
 IGP issues over Rs. 3.7m for medical expenses of p ..

IGP issues over Rs. 3.7m for medical expenses of police personnel

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan