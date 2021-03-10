ATC adjourns hearing of Mudasaar Rizwan till March 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan has extended the pre-arrest bail application of lawyer Mudassar Rizwan in the High Court building attack case.

Extending the pre arrest bail on application, the court has adjourned the hearing till March 15.

The petitions of Khalid Hussain, Hamad Hussain Dar, Qasim Iqbal, Akhtar Hussain, Nazir Malik, Chaudhry Hafeezullah Yaqoob, Fazlullah, Chaudhry Ayub Wahab and Khalid Taj Awan will also be heard on March 15.