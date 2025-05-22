Open Menu

ATC Adjourns Hearing Of PTI Protest Case Due To Judge’s Absence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ATC adjourns hearing of PTI protest case due to judge’s absence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, linked to a protest on October 4, was postponed on Thursday as the judge was unavailable.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad could not proceed with the hearing of a case registered against PTI workers due to the absence of Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

The case relates to a protest held on October 4.

During the hearing, the court staff marked the attendance of those present but no legal proceedings took place. The hearing was then rescheduled for June 27.

The case includes FIRs registered at the Noon and Ramna police stations in Islamabad. PTI workers are facing charges in connection with their participation in the protest.

Recent Stories

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attrac ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attracts bids worth AED6.93 billion

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France v ..

Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France visit after Global Water Summit ..

16 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in the Emirates

16 minutes ago
 Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future governm ..

Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future government digital models

17 minutes ago
 FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total ..

FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total commitment in partnership wit ..

32 minutes ago
 Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, b ..

Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems ..

46 minutes ago
Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community c ..

Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under L ..

46 minutes ago
 AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training

1 hour ago
 Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to ..

Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineer ..

EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..

1 hour ago
 Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins to ..

Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan