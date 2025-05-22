ATC adjourns hearing of PTI protest case due to judge’s absence

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, linked to a protest on October 4, was postponed on Thursday as the judge was unavailable.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad could not proceed with the hearing of a case registered against PTI workers due to the absence of Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

The case relates to a protest held on October 4.

During the hearing, the court staff marked the attendance of those present but no legal proceedings took place. The hearing was then rescheduled for June 27.

The case includes FIRs registered at the Noon and Ramna police stations in Islamabad. PTI workers are facing charges in connection with their participation in the protest.