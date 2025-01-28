ATC Adjourns Hearing Of Qamar Honey-trap Case Till Feb 4
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case until February 4.
The court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements on the next hearing date.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, during which the police produced 12 accused: Amna Arooj, Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Malik, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, Mamnoon Haider, and others.
The complainant, Khalilur Rehman Qamar, along with his counsel, also appeared during the proceedings.
It is pertinent to mention that the court had recorded statements from four prosecution witnesses in the case following the indictment of the accused. The prosecution had filed the challan (charge sheet) against 12 accused, declaring them guilty.
The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July 2024, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police. The Sundar Police registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused, including Amna Arooj, based on a complaint filed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners
UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions
UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea
Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police
Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab He ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to challenge SCP order for Full Court31 minutes ago
-
FBR's Vehicle procurement only for enhancing tax recovery: Azam Tarar41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fights for Kashmiris' right to self-determination: AJK PM1 hour ago
-
Kinnaird College organizes “EmpowerHER” festival1 hour ago
-
Economy on right track to achieve stability, long-term growth: Dar1 hour ago
-
SIU arrests one, seizes large quantity of gutka/mawa1 hour ago
-
Dialogue only option for PTI to resolve political issues: Rana1 hour ago
-
Fast foods sell on rise in Hyderabad1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt aims to promote growth of textile industry: Minister2 hours ago
-
RDA launches anti-encroachment operation in Sherpao Colony2 hours ago
-
DC directs for 100% completion of PSER registration2 hours ago
-
SSP directs transporters to avoid transporting kite-flying material2 hours ago