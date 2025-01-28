Open Menu

ATC Adjourns Hearing Of Qamar Honey-trap Case Till Feb 4

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM

ATC adjourns hearing of Qamar honey-trap case till Feb 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case until February 4.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements on the next hearing date.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, during which the police produced 12 accused: Amna Arooj, Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Malik, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, Mamnoon Haider, and others.

The complainant, Khalilur Rehman Qamar, along with his counsel, also appeared during the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had recorded statements from four prosecution witnesses in the case following the indictment of the accused. The prosecution had filed the challan (charge sheet) against 12 accused, declaring them guilty.

The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July 2024, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police. The Sundar Police registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused, including Amna Arooj, based on a complaint filed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

