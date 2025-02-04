ATC adjourns hearing of Qamar honey-trap case till Feb 10

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar honey-trap case until February 10 after objections from the defence prevented the recording of witnesses' statements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar honey-trap case until February 10 after objections from the defence prevented the recording of witnesses' statements.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearing, during which the complainant, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, appeared before the court. The accused, including Amna Arooj, Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Malik, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, Mamnoon Haider, and others, were brought from jail for the proceedings.

During the hearing, the defence counsel raised an objection, stating that they had not yet received copies of the witnesses' statements, making it impossible to proceed with their testimonies.

In response, the court ordered the provision of the required copies to the defence and adjourned the case until February 10.

The prosecution had filed the challan (charge sheet) against 12 accused, declaring them guilty. The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar came to light in early July 2024, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police. The Sundar Police registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused, including Amna Arooj, based on a complaint filed by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.