ATC adjourns hearing on blasphemous case till Nov 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing in a case pertaining to uploading of blasphemous content on social media sites without any further proceedings till November 30.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case lodged by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against four accused. The plaintiff Hafiz Ehtesham Ahmed and prosecutor Chaudhry Muhammad Shafqat Advocate appeared before the court.

The four accused were brought to the court from jail.

While submitting the affidavit to the court, the assistant defense counsel said that the senior lawyer was not in good health and prayed the court to give another date for final arguments.

The senior lawyer would appear in the court at the next hearing and will furnish final arguments, he said.

The court adjourned hearing till November 30, on the request of the accused's counsel based on the affidavit.