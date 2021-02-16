ATC adjourns hearing on lawyers' bail petitions for indefinite

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:40 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on bail petitions of three lawyers, involved in IHC ambush, for indefinite time due to lawyers strike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on bail petitions of three lawyers, involved in IHC ambush, for indefinite time due to lawyers strike.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the bail petitions of three accused lawyers including Liaqat Manzor Kambo, Khalid Mehmood and Muhammad Aamir.

However, the hearing was adjourned till February 18, due to lawyers' strike.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed three cases due to non pursuance in wake of lawyers' strike. The three cases which were dismissed include petition seeking audit of corona relief fund, case against the elections of IB Housing Society and one related to property matter.

It may be mentioned here that lawyers were holding strike in a protest against razing of illegal chambers in sector F-8 by CDA.

