ATC adjourns hearing on PTV, Parliament attack case till March 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining attack on Parliament and ptv buildings during the 2014 sit-in against alleged rigging in general elections.

The hearing was adjourned without any further proceedings due to the leave of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

During the previous hearing, the court had ordered the prosecution for producing a brief report about the roles of the alleged accused in the matter.

The defence counsel will furnish the arguments over the acquittal pleas of Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) workers in the next hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 26.