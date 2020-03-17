UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns IDC Attack Case Hearing Till April 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:49 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on Islamabad District Courts (IDC) in which many lawyers, citizens and a senior judge Rafaqat Hussain were killed in 2014 at the defense counsel request till April 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on Islamabad District Courts (IDC) in which many lawyers, citizens and a senior judge Rafaqat Hussain were killed in 2014 at the defense counsel request till April 6.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the defense counsel pleaded that matter of transfer of such case to another ATC was still pending in Islamabad High Court and sought more time from the court in the matter.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till April 6.

Such case cannot be transferred to the other ATC in Islamabad as the judge Shahrukh Arjumand was a witness in such case.

Five accused had been indicted in the case.

